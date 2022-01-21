David Whitfield Jr.

David “Davy” Keith Whitfield, Jr. of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the age of 58.

Davy was a member of Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, by his son, daughter and his parents who he was a loving caregiver of for many years.

He is survived by his parents, David Keith Whitfield, Sr. and Bonnie Holston Whitfield of Picayune; one son, Cole Whitfield; one daughter, Haylea Griffis (Jeff); two grandchildren, Taylor and Grace; one sister, Lana Whitfield McPhail (Carroll) of Sumrall; one brother, Glen Whitfield (April) of Picayune; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and cousins.

Honorary Pallbearers: Cole Whitfield, Kayden Nobles, Dustin McPhail, William McPhail, Brent Holston, and Dale Spiers.

Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Sunday January 23, 2022, at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Hwy 43 South, Picayune, MS. Service to begin at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Bro. Gary Sumrall with the assistance of Bro. Joe Lott, Bro. Terry Robberson, and Bro. Phillip Burns. Burial to follow at Millcreek Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.