A Celebration of Life for David Hersey Mitchell, age 81, of Picayune, MS, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, January 21, 2022, will be held on Saturday, February 19th at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Nicholson.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he owned Double M Tree Service and was a member of Cedar Grove Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. David was a wonderful and loving Daddy, Papa and Uncle. He was a longtime Saints and Nascar fan. He loved his dogs Jabo and Peanut. He will be dearly missed by those who were fortunate enough to know him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hersey Mitchell and Myrtle Thigpen Mitchell; his sister, Shelba Jean Watkins; his brother, Gary Thomas Mitchell and his nephew, William Mark Mitchell.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted daughters, Deanna (Keith) Cleary, Deborah (Dwayne Lee) Mitchell, Donna Mitchell and Tracey (Scott) Everett; his grandchildren, Jordan Alyssa Marie Mitchell, and Jessica Lynne-Marie (Austin) Cleary-Holmes; his great granddaughter, Kenzley Alinda Marie Ezell; his brother, Sidney (Carolyn) Mitchell; his nieces and nephews, Rhonda (Leland) English, Misty (Rob) Lyon, Clay Mitchell, Heather Owens, Ronnie Watkins, Pam Watkins; his great nieces and nephews, Cody (Megan) Stewart, Lance (Becca) Stewart, Cole (Kaitlyn) Stewart. Mark (Dawn) Pidcoe, Ashley (Justin) Bourlet, Hersey Craddock, Asher Crawford, Rebel Lyon, Clay Mitchell Jr., Chloe Mitchell, Ronald Lee, Kristy (Danny) Bryant, Nicholas (Krissy) Watkins, Brittany (Phillip Butt) Smith and Chelsea Mitchell; numerous great great nieces and nephews and many beloved friends from all over the United States.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to The Hospice Foundation of the South. These can be made at https://thehospicehouse.org

Obituary and Register Book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com