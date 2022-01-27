Dana Brinkerhoff

Dana Diane Brinkerhoff of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Monday January 17, 2022, at the age of 48.
Dana was a native to Picayune and a member of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Dana was a loving mother and daughter and loved to make beaded jewelry.
She is survived by her grandfather, Ray Smith; mother, Debra Smith Salazar and stepfather, Thomas Salazar; husband, Karl Brinkerhoff; daughter, Kayani Lee Brinkerhoff; and sister, Julie Marlene Jones; nephew Gage Matthew Jenkins; niece, Nadia Wynne Jenkins; and aunt, Kathy Ann Rogers.
She is preceded by her father, Jack Matthew Jones; grandmother, Edna Moody; grandparents, Jack Jones,
Sr. and Mattie Jones.
Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Thursday January 27, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home with Service to begin at 3:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

