Congressman Troy Carter Tests Positive for COVID-19

Published 9:51 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By Special to the Item

WASHINGTON, D.C.  – Today, Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. of Louisiana’s Second Congressional District tested positive for COVID-19 and shared the following statement:

 

 

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing cold-like symptoms.

 

I am so thankful to be fully vaccinated and have received my booster shot, measures which are highly protective against more severe symptoms and illness.

 

I will isolate while recovering and will continue to follow the guidance of the House Attending Physician. Throughout my isolation I will continue to work remotely on behalf of my constituents of southeast Louisiana.

 

My sincere thanks to all of the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly throughout this public health crisis to protect all of us.

More News

Gulfport Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Drug and Firearms Offenses

Timothy Mickle named to Northwest’s Fall 2021 President’s List

PRC SPCA losses two grants for spay/ neuter program and adds a mask recommending inside its shelter.

Judge finds no criminal contempt in jury selection for city of Picayune vs Landry Lewis trial

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar