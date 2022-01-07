Charles White

Charles Felston White of Carriere, MS, age 94, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at West Union Baptist Church. Visitation begins at 11 am, with services to follow starting at noon.

Burial will be in West Union Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bud Putnam will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, Charles was a Picayune High School graduate, captain of the football team, and a US Navy Veteran proudly serving during WWII. He actually quit high school briefly to join the Navy so he wouldn’t miss making his contribution to the war, then came back to finish up. Later, his career choices took him to AT&T, starting as a lineman and ending 34 years later at the AT&T installation at Stennis Space Center. He loved his work and “Ma Bell” almost as much as he loved his family and his farm.

Since 1961, Charles was a devoted member of West Union Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School there for over 40 years. He was a Christian in the truest sense of the word-a loving husband, father, grandfather many times over, and friend. He was unfailingly happy, humble, kind, and generous with all in his world. He will be so missed.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Phyllis Moffat White; parents, Felston Perry White and Ruby Albritton White; and brother, Perry Ray White.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Valerie (Gene) Bogart; sons, Warren White and Wade (Rene’) White; grandchildren, Colleen (Aaron) Higdon, Kerry (Brynn) Stewart, Stephanie (Brent) Gipson, Kristin (Bradley) Herbert, Spencer White, Allison (Brandon Goldstein) White, Troy Leach, Andrew (Amber) Leach, and Aaron Larsen; 17 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; a niece (Pam) and beloved cousins.

