Catherine Cruz

Memorial Services for Catherine J. Cruz, age 67, of Picayune, MS who passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of New Orleans, LA, she was a Florist, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sheldon James and Catherine Barca Shirley James; daughter, Alicia Cruz.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jaime Cruz; daughter, Maria Elaine Cruz; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Dale (William) Whitfield and Shella (Austin) Pecot; brother, Maxx Shirley; nieces and nephews.
