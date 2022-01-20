Bulldogs head to Decatur

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will try to bounce back after having a four-game winning streak snapped by going on the road Thursday.

 

The Bulldogs head to Decatur to take on East Central. Tipoff has been moved to 3 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://www.eccclive.com/gold-channel/. The game will start earlier because of the threat of winter weather.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 11-3/3-2 MACCC, T-6th place in conference
  • ECCC: 6-6/2-3 MACC, 9th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost 70-50 to Coahoma on Monday at Perk. Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) had 11 points for the Bulldogs.
  • East Central won 73-55 at Meridian in overtime on Tuesday. Myeshia Scott had 27 points.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat East Central 57-54 at Perk on March 18, 2021. Saddler had five points in the final 30 seconds to help the Bulldogs overcome a three-point deficit.

Notes

  • Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) is sixth in the MACCC in field goal shooting (52.2 percent).
  • Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) is fifth in the conference in made 3-pointers (25), sixth in 3-point shooting (34.2 percent) and eighth in assists (3.5 apg).
  • Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) is sixth in the league in rebounding (8.5 rpg).
  • Morgyn Payne (So., Coushatta, La/Red River) is sixth in the MACCC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8).
  • Gulf Coast is second in the NJCAA in field-goal defense (29.9 percent). MGCCC leads the MACCC in scoring (74.1 ppg), steals (12.1 spg) and field-goal defense. The Bulldogs are second in rebounding (46.1 rpg).

Three Ahead

  • Monday, Jan. 24: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 31: vs. Meridian, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Postpones Dual Versus Memphis

Gulf Coast men host ECCC

Hornets hold on against Sumrall for a two game win streak

Pearl River softball names speaker for inaugural Meet the Team banquet

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar