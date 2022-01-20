PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will try to bounce back after having a four-game winning streak snapped by going on the road Thursday.

The Bulldogs head to Decatur to take on East Central. Tipoff has been moved to 3 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://www.eccclive.com/gold-channel/. The game will start earlier because of the threat of winter weather.

Records

MGCCC: 11-3/3-2 MACCC, T-6 th place in conference

place in conference ECCC: 6-6/2-3 MACC, 9th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 70-50 to Coahoma on Monday at Perk. Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) had 11 points for the Bulldogs.

East Central won 73-55 at Meridian in overtime on Tuesday. Myeshia Scott had 27 points.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat East Central 57-54 at Perk on March 18, 2021. Saddler had five points in the final 30 seconds to help the Bulldogs overcome a three-point deficit.

Notes

Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) is sixth in the MACCC in field goal shooting (52.2 percent).

Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) is fifth in the conference in made 3-pointers (25), sixth in 3-point shooting (34.2 percent) and eighth in assists (3.5 apg).

Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) is sixth in the league in rebounding (8.5 rpg).

Morgyn Payne (So., Coushatta, La/Red River) is sixth in the MACCC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8).

Gulf Coast is second in the NJCAA in field-goal defense (29.9 percent). MGCCC leads the MACCC in scoring (74.1 ppg), steals (12.1 spg) and field-goal defense. The Bulldogs are second in rebounding (46.1 rpg).

Three Ahead

Monday, Jan. 24: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31: vs. Meridian, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.