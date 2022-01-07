Bulldogs win by 31 over Delta

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast launched 2022 with plenty of fireworks, pulling away from Mississippi Delta in 93-62 victory at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.) had 22 points in the 10th win of the season for the Bulldogs, and Carr Thiam (So., Wharton/Tampa, Fla.) had 20.

“I don’t think it was our best game,” Gulf Coast coach Tim Ryan said.

“We did what we needed to do to get the win. Guys took care of business. We accomplished what we wanted to do as far as getting our legs back under us, knocking some rust off.”

Thiam paced the Bulldogs in the first half with 17 points. They went on a 13-4 run to close out the opening period.

The Trojans, who were playing shorthanded, fall to 2-10, 0-3.

Calvin Johnson (So., Long Beach/Long Beach) chipped in 16 for Gulf Coast, which is now 10-2. The Bulldogs are 2-1 in MACCC play following their first action after the holiday break.

“They came back like teams normally do,” Ryan said. “Some guys were out of shape; some guys had played.

When you’re away for that long, you have to get back in sync.

We haven’t been, and we’re still not back where we were before Christmas.

Monday night we have a tough game against Northeast and we have to be ready.”

Tipoff in Booneville will be at 6 p.m.

