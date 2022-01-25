Bulldogs pull away from Hinds

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast got its old flow going in the second quarter Monday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center, and the women pulled away from Hinds on the way to a 70-51 victory.

“Our emphasis this week was getting back to basics,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “Energy, effort and sharing the basketball. I think in the second quarter, instead of settling for jumpers, we actually started moving the ball, finding people and attacking. We were more aggressive.”

TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) led the charge on the inside, converting four offensive rebounds into put-backs on the way to a team-high 17 points.

She scored five in a 9-0 run to start the third quarter, putting the game away.

“In the last two games, we have been struggling on the inside keeping their bigs off the glass,” Adams said. “I’ve bene challenging our bigs to get in there, throw their weight around and clean the glass.”

Sadie Williams (So., Gonzales, La./West Monroe) scored six points in a 16-2 spurt early in the second quarter to erase a 13-12 deficit at the first break. She finished with 13 points, as did Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain).

Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) had 10 points.

Gulf Coast (12-4, 4-3 MACCC) moved into sole possession of seventh in the conference. Hinds falls to 0-12, 0-7.

The Bulldogs hit the road Thursday to play Itawamba. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.