Bulldogs lose to Tigers

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast struggled offensively and on the glass and fell to Coahoma 70-50 on Monday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) was the only Bulldog in double-digits with 11 points.

The Bulldogs fall to 11-3 overall, 3-2 MACCC. The Tigers (10-3, 4-1) broke a tie with Gulf Coast for fourth in the conference with the win.

MGCCC led by six after the first quarter, but Coahoma scored the first six points of the second and outscored the Bulldogs 23-10 before halftime. The Tigers led by as many as 24 in the fourth quarter.

Gulf Coast travels to Decatur on Thursday. The Bulldogs tip at 6 p.m. against East Central.

