Bulldogs host Wildcats on Thursday

Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men handed Pearl River a non-conference loss earlier in the season, and the Bulldogs will be going for a season sweep Thursday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

 

Tipoff at Perk is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10071719.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 10-3/2-2 MACCC, T-6th place in conference
  • PRCC: 9-2/4-0 MACCC, 1st place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost 102-91 at No. 24 Northeast Mississippi on Monday. Lee Flenor had 17 points and 24 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
  • Pearl River edged Meridian 56-55 on Monday at Poplarville. Cameron Brown had 17 points to lead the Wildcats.

Previous Meeting

Melvion Flanagan drained a long 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to beat Pearl River 65-62 on Nov. 15 at Poplarville. He had 25 points to lead all scorers.

Notes

  • Flanagan ranks fourth in the MACCC in scoring (20.0 ppg). He’s fifth in free throw percentage (84.1 percent) and seventh in steals (2.1 spg).
  • Flenor is second in MACCC field goal percentage (66.3 percent) and rebounds (10.8 rpg). He’s 10th in the country in rebounding.
  • Carr Thiam is eighth in MACCC 3-point percentage (42.4 percent).
  • Anthony Ratliff is 10th in MACCC rebounding (8.0 rpg)
  • Donovan Sanders is 8th in MACCC assists (4.1 apg) and steals (1.9 spg)
  • Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in scoring (89.2 ppg) and is second in rebounding (46.1 rpg).

Three Ahead

  • Monday, Jan. 17: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 20: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 24: at Hinds, Utica, 6 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

