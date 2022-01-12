Bulldogs host Wildcats on Thursday

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men handed Pearl River a non-conference loss earlier in the season, and the Bulldogs will be going for a season sweep Thursday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

Tipoff at Perk is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10071719.

Records

MGCCC: 10-3/2-2 MACCC, T-6 th place in conference

place in conference PRCC: 9-2/4-0 MACCC, 1st place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 102-91 at No. 24 Northeast Mississippi on Monday. Lee Flenor had 17 points and 24 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Pearl River edged Meridian 56-55 on Monday at Poplarville. Cameron Brown had 17 points to lead the Wildcats.

Previous Meeting

Melvion Flanagan drained a long 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to beat Pearl River 65-62 on Nov. 15 at Poplarville. He had 25 points to lead all scorers.

Notes

Flanagan ranks fourth in the MACCC in scoring (20.0 ppg). He’s fifth in free throw percentage (84.1 percent) and seventh in steals (2.1 spg).

Flenor is second in MACCC field goal percentage (66.3 percent) and rebounds (10.8 rpg). He’s 10 th in the country in rebounding.

in the country in rebounding. Carr Thiam is eighth in MACCC 3-point percentage (42.4 percent).

Anthony Ratliff is 10 th in MACCC rebounding (8.0 rpg)

in MACCC rebounding (8.0 rpg) Donovan Sanders is 8 th in MACCC assists (4.1 apg) and steals (1.9 spg)

in MACCC assists (4.1 apg) and steals (1.9 spg) Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in scoring (89.2 ppg) and is second in rebounding (46.1 rpg).

Three Ahead

Monday, Jan. 17: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24: at Hinds, Utica, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.