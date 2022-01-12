Bulldogs host Wildcats on Thursday
Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men handed Pearl River a non-conference loss earlier in the season, and the Bulldogs will be going for a season sweep Thursday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
Tipoff at Perk is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10071719.
Records
- MGCCC: 10-3/2-2 MACCC, T-6th place in conference
- PRCC: 9-2/4-0 MACCC, 1st place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC lost 102-91 at No. 24 Northeast Mississippi on Monday. Lee Flenor had 17 points and 24 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
- Pearl River edged Meridian 56-55 on Monday at Poplarville. Cameron Brown had 17 points to lead the Wildcats.
Previous Meeting
Melvion Flanagan drained a long 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to beat Pearl River 65-62 on Nov. 15 at Poplarville. He had 25 points to lead all scorers.
Notes
- Flanagan ranks fourth in the MACCC in scoring (20.0 ppg). He’s fifth in free throw percentage (84.1 percent) and seventh in steals (2.1 spg).
- Flenor is second in MACCC field goal percentage (66.3 percent) and rebounds (10.8 rpg). He’s 10th in the country in rebounding.
- Carr Thiam is eighth in MACCC 3-point percentage (42.4 percent).
- Anthony Ratliff is 10th in MACCC rebounding (8.0 rpg)
- Donovan Sanders is 8th in MACCC assists (4.1 apg) and steals (1.9 spg)
- Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in scoring (89.2 ppg) and is second in rebounding (46.1 rpg).
Three Ahead
- Monday, Jan. 17: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 20: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 24: at Hinds, Utica, 6 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.