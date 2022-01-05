Bulldogs host Delta on Thursday

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast opens 2022 with a home game Thursday when Mississippi Delta visits.

Tipoff in the Weathers-Wentzell Center is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10053842.

Records

MGCCC: 9-2/1-1 MACCC, T-4 th place in standings

place in standings MDCC: 2-9/0-2 MACCC, T-14th place in standings

Last Time Out

MGCCC beat Baton Rouge 81-63 on Dec. 9 at Perk. Lee Flenor (So., South Miami/Miami, Fla.) had 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Bulldogs.

Delta lost 65-55 to Meridian in Moorhead on Dec. 6. Makeem Roberts had 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Trojans.

Previous Meeting

Delta beat Gulf Coast 75-64 on Feb. 27, 2013 in the MACJC semifinals in Poplarville. Chris Bilbo had 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Three Ahead

Monday, Jan. 10: at Northeast Mississippi, Booneville, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.