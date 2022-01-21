Bulldogs head north to play Tigers

PERKINSTON — For the second Monday in a row, the Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s team makes a long trip to the north part of the state.

The Bulldogs head to Clarksdale to take on Coahoma, which is looking for its first MACCC win of the season. The game will be streamed at https://coahomasports.com/.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Records

MGCCC: 10-4/2-3 MACCC, T-9 th place in conference

place in conference Coahoma: 4-8/0-3 MACCC, 14th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 66-65 to Pearl River on Thursday. Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.) led the Bulldogs with 25 points and made 5-of-t10 3-point attempts.

Coahoma lost 68-56 at Meridian on Thursday.

Notes

Flanagan is tied for the lead in the MACCC in 3-pointers made (41) and ranks fourth in the MACCC in scoring (20.4 ppg), seventh in free-throw percentage (82.5) and seventh in steals (2.0 spg).

Lee Flenor (So., South Miami/Miami, Fla.) is third in the MACCC in field-goal percentage (64.5) and fourth in rebounding (10.9 rpg). He’s 13 th in the country in rebounding.

in the country in rebounding. Anthony Ratliff (So., Terry/Jackson) is eighth in the MACCC in field-goal percentage (54.3).

Donovan Sanders (Fr., Lake Cormorant/Walls) is tied for 10 th in the MACCC in assists (3.9 apg).

in the MACCC in assists (3.9 apg). Gulf Coast ranks 16th in the country in rebounding (45.4 rpg).

Three Ahead

Thursday, Jan. 20: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24: at Hinds, Utica, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27, vs. Itawamba, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.