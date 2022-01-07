Bulldogs finally get back on court Saturday

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s basketball team will now start the 2022 portion of their schedule at home Saturday. Baton Rouge will visit the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10053857.

Records

MGCCC: 8-2

BRCC: 7-5

Last Meeting

MGCCC won 67-65 at Baton Rouge on Dec. 9. Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. The Bears were led by Stephanie Steward and Tronayia Issac with 13 points.

Three Ahead

Monday, Jan. 10: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13: at Pearl River, Poplarville, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17: vs. Coahoma, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.