Bulldogs fall at Fulton

Mississippi Gulf Coast got 15 points from guard Sadie Williams (So., Gonzales, La./West Monroe) on Thursday in Fulton, but it wasn’t enough in a 70-62 loss to Itawamba.

TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Gulf Coast falls to 12-5 overall, 4-4 MACCC. Itawamba is now 11-4, 6-1.

The Bulldogs return to action Monday when Meridian visits the Weathers-Wentzell Center. Tipoff in Perkinston is set for 6 p.m.

