Bulldogs fall at Fulton

Published 2:26 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Special to the Item

Mississippi Gulf Coast got 15 points from guard Sadie Williams (So., Gonzales, La./West Monroe) on Thursday in Fulton, but it wasn’t enough in a 70-62 loss to Itawamba.

 

TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

 

Gulf Coast falls to 12-5 overall, 4-4 MACCC. Itawamba is now 11-4, 6-1.

 

The Bulldogs return to action Monday when Meridian visits the Weathers-Wentzell Center. Tipoff in Perkinston is set for 6 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Lady Hornets Softball gear up for home opener against Bay High

Pearl River men win 10th straight with upset of No. 7 East Mississippi

Pearl River women rally late to beat East Mississippi

MGCCC men win with D

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar