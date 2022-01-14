Bulldogs can’t hold lead in final seconds

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast surged to a lead late against Pearl River in MACCC men’s basketball action, but the Wildcats put back a missed free throw to win 66-65 in the final seconds.

The Bulldogs used an 11-2 run, fueled by three long 3-pointers by Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.), to take a 65-61 with 81 seconds left.

Pearl River (10-2, 5-1 MACCC) made a pair of free throws with just under a minute to play, then got another two free throws with 8.9 seconds left. After missing the first, the Wildcats got the rebound and scored.

Gulf Coast (10-4, 2-3) couldn’t get a shot up before the buzzer.

Flanagan led all scorers with 25 points, including 5-of-10 from behind the arc. Lee Flenor (So., South Miami/Miami, Fla.) had another double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Dontavius Proby (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) had 12 points and five rebounds against his old team.

The Bulldogs are back in action on the road Monday. They travel way up north to take on Coahoma, with tipoff at 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.