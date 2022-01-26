Bulldogs aim to extend streak

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will try to extend a three-game win streak Thursday when Itawamba visits.

 

Tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center will be at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10103457. =

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 13-4/5-3 MACCC, T-4th place in conference
  • ICC: 9-5/3-4 MACCC, 8th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • Melvion Flanagan made 6-of-12 3-pointers Monday to help lead Gulf Coast to a 97-96 overtime win over Hinds in Utica. Anthony Ratliff had 19 points and nine rebounds.
  • Itawamba lost 65-56 in Fulton on Monday. Daniel Mayfield had 14 points and five blocks for ICC.

Previous Meeting

Itawamba beat Gulf Coast 97-89 in the 2014 MACJC semifinals at Fulton. Tony Bridges had 25 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Notes

  • Gulf Coast leads the nation in 3-point defense (25.7 percent), is ninth in 3-point attempts (29.7), 12th in 3-pointers made (9.8), 15th in field goals attempts (70.9) and 16th in scoring (87.8 ppg).
  • Melvion Flanagan is 19th in the country in scoring (21.3 ppg), 5th in 3-point attempts (9.5/game).
  • Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in scoring (87.8 ppg), field goals made (32.4/game) and 3-point defense (25.7 percent). The Bulldogs rank 2nd in: field-goal attempts (70.9/game), 3-pointers made (9.8/game), 3-point attempts (29.7/game) and defensive rebounds (30.2 rpg). MGCCC ranks 3rd in: field goal shooting (45.7 percent), total rebounds (44.6 rpg) and steals (9.5 spg).
  • Flanagan in 2nd in the MACCC in scoring (21.3 ppg), 3-pointers made (3.2/game), 3-point attempts (9.5/game). He’s 6th in steals (2.1 spg) and 7th in free-throw shooting (81.0 percent).
  • Carr Thiam is 6th in the conference in 3-point shooting (42.1 percent)
  • Dontavius Proby is 5th in the MACCC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3) and 9th in assists (3.8 apg).
  • Donovan Sanders is 10th in the league in assists (3.8 apg).

Three Ahead

  • Monday, Jan. 31: at Meridian, Meridian, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 7: vs. Northwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 10: vs. Southwest Mississippi, Summit, 6 p.m.

 

