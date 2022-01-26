Bulldogs aim to extend streak

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will try to extend a three-game win streak Thursday when Itawamba visits.

Tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center will be at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10103457. =

Records

MGCCC: 13-4/5-3 MACCC, T-4 th place in conference

place in conference ICC: 9-5/3-4 MACCC, 8th place in conference

Last Time Out

Melvion Flanagan made 6-of-12 3-pointers Monday to help lead Gulf Coast to a 97-96 overtime win over Hinds in Utica. Anthony Ratliff had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Itawamba lost 65-56 in Fulton on Monday. Daniel Mayfield had 14 points and five blocks for ICC.

Previous Meeting

Itawamba beat Gulf Coast 97-89 in the 2014 MACJC semifinals at Fulton. Tony Bridges had 25 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Notes

Gulf Coast leads the nation in 3-point defense (25.7 percent), is ninth in 3-point attempts (29.7), 12 th in 3-pointers made (9.8), 15 th in field goals attempts (70.9) and 16 th in scoring (87.8 ppg).

in 3-pointers made (9.8), 15 in field goals attempts (70.9) and 16 in scoring (87.8 ppg). Melvion Flanagan is 19 th in the country in scoring (21.3 ppg), 5 th in 3-point attempts (9.5/game).

in the country in scoring (21.3 ppg), 5 in 3-point attempts (9.5/game). Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in scoring (87.8 ppg), field goals made (32.4/game) and 3-point defense (25.7 percent). The Bulldogs rank 2 nd in: field-goal attempts (70.9/game), 3-pointers made (9.8/game), 3-point attempts (29.7/game) and defensive rebounds (30.2 rpg). MGCCC ranks 3 rd in: field goal shooting (45.7 percent), total rebounds (44.6 rpg) and steals (9.5 spg).

in: field-goal attempts (70.9/game), 3-pointers made (9.8/game), 3-point attempts (29.7/game) and defensive rebounds (30.2 rpg). MGCCC ranks 3 in: field goal shooting (45.7 percent), total rebounds (44.6 rpg) and steals (9.5 spg). Flanagan in 2 nd in the MACCC in scoring (21.3 ppg), 3-pointers made (3.2/game), 3-point attempts (9.5/game). He’s 6 th in steals (2.1 spg) and 7 th in free-throw shooting (81.0 percent).

in the MACCC in scoring (21.3 ppg), 3-pointers made (3.2/game), 3-point attempts (9.5/game). He’s 6 in steals (2.1 spg) and 7 in free-throw shooting (81.0 percent). Carr Thiam is 6 th in the conference in 3-point shooting (42.1 percent)

in the conference in 3-point shooting (42.1 percent) Dontavius Proby is 5 th in the MACCC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3) and 9 th in assists (3.8 apg).

in the MACCC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3) and 9 in assists (3.8 apg). Donovan Sanders is 10th in the league in assists (3.8 apg).

Three Ahead

Monday, Jan. 31: at Meridian, Meridian, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7: vs. Northwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10: vs. Southwest Mississippi, Summit, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.