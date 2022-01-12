Bulldog women travel to Poplarville

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women will be trying to hand archrival Pearl River its first conference loss of the season Thursday in Poplarville.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at http://prccmedia.com/gold/.

Records

MGCCC: 10-2/2-1 MACCC, T-4 th place in conference

place in conference PRCC: 10-2/3-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC waxed Northeast Mississippi 69-41 at Perk on Monday. Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.

Pearl River won 59-49 at Meridian on Monday. Otashae Burrage led the Wildcats with 14 points.

Previous Meeting

PRCC won the only meeting between the teams last season, winning 70-55 at Perk on Feb. 11, 2021. Bridges had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Notes

Bridges ranks sixth in the MACCC with 8.6 rebounds per game.

Elsie Harris is sixth in the conference with 3.8 assists per game.

Aniya Saddler (54.3 percent) and Beverly Tillman (52.7 percent) are fifth and sixth in the league in field goal percentage. Tillman in ninth in free throw percentage (72.6 percent).

Gulf Coast leads the conference in scoring (75.6 ppg), rebounds (51.7 rpg) and steals (12.2 spg). The Bulldogs are third in assists (14.4 apg).

Gulf Coast is second in the NJCAA in rebounding.

Three Ahead

Monday, Jan. 17: vs. Coahoma, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20: at East Central, Decatur, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.