Bulldog women travel to Poplarville
Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women will be trying to hand archrival Pearl River its first conference loss of the season Thursday in Poplarville.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at http://prccmedia.com/gold/.
Records
- MGCCC: 10-2/2-1 MACCC, T-4th place in conference
- PRCC: 10-2/3-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC waxed Northeast Mississippi 69-41 at Perk on Monday. Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.
- Pearl River won 59-49 at Meridian on Monday. Otashae Burrage led the Wildcats with 14 points.
Previous Meeting
PRCC won the only meeting between the teams last season, winning 70-55 at Perk on Feb. 11, 2021. Bridges had 18 points and eight rebounds.
Notes
- Bridges ranks sixth in the MACCC with 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Elsie Harris is sixth in the conference with 3.8 assists per game.
- Aniya Saddler (54.3 percent) and Beverly Tillman (52.7 percent) are fifth and sixth in the league in field goal percentage. Tillman in ninth in free throw percentage (72.6 percent).
- Gulf Coast leads the conference in scoring (75.6 ppg), rebounds (51.7 rpg) and steals (12.2 spg). The Bulldogs are third in assists (14.4 apg).
- Gulf Coast is second in the NJCAA in rebounding.
Three Ahead
- Monday, Jan. 17: vs. Coahoma, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 20: at East Central, Decatur, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 24: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
