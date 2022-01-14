Boil water notice issued by Pearl River Central Water Association

Published 10:46 am Friday, January 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for West Union Rd., Ricky Rd, Rayburn Rd., and surrounding areas that were without water on January 12,2022, due to a broken water line.

A boil water notice was also issued for Hwy 53, Desmal C. Smith Rd., Perkinston, and surrounding areas that were without water on January 12,2022, due to a broken water line.

 

Boil your water for 1 minute before drinking.

 

Samples will be taken and sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health when we receive the results, we will lift the boil water notice. If you have any questions please call the office Monday-Friday 8am-5pm at 601-798-3101.

