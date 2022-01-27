Blue Devils Soccer advance to second round

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils soccer team beat the South Jones Braves 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the 5A State Championships.

Juniors Naoh Verweij and Gavin Garza scored the two goals that gave their team the win over the Braves. The Blue Devils had a total of six shots at the goal from five different players and junior goalkeeper Brayson Kirby made 11 saves during Tuesday’s match.

Next, the Blue Devils (13-6-1) will face the West Jones Mustangs (14-5-1) in the second round of the 5A State Championships. The match will be held at West Jones High School and start at 5 p.m.