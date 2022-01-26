Blue Devils fail to pull late comeback

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils lost to the Gautier Gators on Tuesday night 45-40.

In the first quarter the Blue Devils found themselves down 10-2 with 4:30 to play. But the Blue Devils responded in a big way, scoring 10 unanswered points. Senior Health Brinson started the run by hitting a corner three. Then senior Xion Lockhart made a three of his own. Senior Jonathan Hunt converted a layup and Nathan Hunt got a steal and converted for a layup. At the end of the quarter the Blue Devils led 12-10.

In the second quarter the Gators converted an and-one layup and took the lead back at 16-14. The Blue Devils tied the game with five minutes at 16-16 after a layup from senior Tyce Yarborough. The Gators took a 21-18 lead after knocking down a couple of free throws. With less than two minutes left the Blue Devils cut the lead down to 21-20 and a steal and layup from Lockhart gave the Blue Devils a 22-21 lead. The Blue Devils ended the quarter with a Brunson assist to senior Trevor Stromeyer for a layup. At the half the Blue Devils led 24-23.

In the third quarter the Gators got hot and took an early 29-24 lead. After a Lockhart three making it a 29-27 deficit, the Gators continued to score and led 36-29 at the end of the quarter.

In the final quarter, the Blue Devils finally scored after Stromeyer spun off two Gator defenders for a layup. With six minutes to play, the Blue Devils were down 38-31. With two minutes to play, a layup by Brunson tied the game at 40-40. During the following possession, Stromeyer was fouled but came up empty at the free throw line. The Gators capitalized after Stromeyer’s missed free throws and took a late 42-40 lead. The Blue Devils tried for a quick three down 40-44 with 40 seconds to play but Brunson’s corner three was off. The Gators secured the rebound, got fouled and ended the game at the free throw line, at 45-40.

Brunson and Lackhart finished with 11 points and Stromeyer had eight.

The Blue Devils move to 12-10 (1-3). Next the team will host the West Harrison Hurricanes (4-15) Friday, 28 at 7:30 p.m. In the two teams last matchup the Blue Devils won 46-43.