Blue Devils clinch necessary win over Wildcats, 60-36

On Tuesday night the Pearl River Central Blue Devils broke a three game losing streak with a commanding win over the Greene County Wildcats 60-36.

“As far as effort and physicality I thought we were on point,” said boys basketball Head Coach Scott Stephens.

Three Blue Devils players finished in double figures, senior Heath Brunson finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, senior Trevor Stromeyer had 12 points and six rebounds, and sophomore Donnie Ladner had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Stephens said he is hoping the big win propels the team forward leading up to Friday’s game against the Picayune Maroon Tide.

He’s pleased by how things went on Tuesday night and hopes that it leads to a good effort by his team on Friday night.

Even though Picayune’s size and offensive shooting ability posses a threat for the Blue Devils, Stephens isn’t too worried.

“It basically comes down to us being able to handle some pressure, being able to guard and rebound,” Stephens said.

Tip off for Blue Devils (10-6) vs. Maroon Tide (9-7) game is set for Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.