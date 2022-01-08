Blood Center, Friends of Library team up to hold blood drive

Friends of Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library and the Blood Center are asking locals to give blood, especially now when the nation needs it most.

“The nation as a whole is experiencing the worst blood shortage we have had in decades… we cannot fill what the hospitals are requesting,” said Blood Center Account Representative Beverly Clerk.

COVID-19 has played a roll in the lack of blood donations. People are hesitant to go out, churches and schools are denying blood drives to returns because of COVID.

“Nobody wants to commit right now… it’s just tough,” said Clark.

The Blood Center needs more than 200 units of blood a day to meet the needs of local communities, children’s hospitals and the nation. Currently only 60 percent of those daily needs are being met.

“That’s awful, it’s terrible.” Clark said.

Clark has been in the business for 33 years and said hasn’t experience a shortage of this magnitude until recently. All types of blood are needed, including O+ and O-. Clark wants to especially convince those who have never given blood before to consider doing so.

“If you’ve never given blood before, you really don’t know what it’s like… come find out what your type is and make a difference in the community,” said Clark.

Clark says it’s important to donate blood because the Blood Center is part of a network that sends blood to areas that need it.

“If blood’s not available, then a doctor cannot do surgery and it harms the patients,” said Clark.

The Friends of Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library will be hosting a blood drive on Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Donors will receive a T-shirt designed by a local New Orleans artist and be entered to win an OLED Nintendo Switch. Anyone who donates blood through Jan 16 will have their entered into the drawing for the OLED Nintendo Switch.