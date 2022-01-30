Biloxi PD requests assistance to identify felony suspect

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the two unknown black male(s) pictured below. Both of the alleged suspects were seen in or around the silver Toyota Camry pictured (NO TAG DISPLAYED). One alleged suspect had what a victim described as a “foreign accent” and was seen taking a large amount of cash out of his pockets and claimed he did not understand what to do with the cash money or how to use a bank. Both alleged suspect(s) are involved in a theft and have allegedly stolen over $10,000.00 from one elderly victim. The scam took place in multiple parking lots in between the 2400 block through the 2600 block of Pass Road,(between Popps Ferry & Eisenhower Drive) Biloxi between 12:30pm and 2:00pm., on 24th January 2022.