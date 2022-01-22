Bicyclist Killed in Washington Parish Crash

Varnado – Shortly before 7:00 p.m. on January 21, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 21 south of LA Hwy 436 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Barry Seal of Angie.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Seal was traveling south on LA Hwy 21 on his bicycle. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling south on LA Hwy 21 behind Seal. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck the rear of the bicycle.

Seal sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. All occupants in the Chevrolet were properly restrained and were not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and Seal for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.