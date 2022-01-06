Funeral Services for Betty Carbonette, age 79, of Nicholson, MS, who passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Danny Nance will officiate the service.

A native of Santa Rosa, MS, she was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Affectionately known as “Got to Go”, she will be missed by her great niece and nephews, whom she dearly loved, Seth, Sarah and Brunson Stockstill. Betty was a homemaker and attended First Baptist Church of Nicholson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvin Adolph Stockstill and Sarah Frierson Stockstill; her husband, James “Jack” Carbonette; her brothers, Arvin Lee Stockstill and Kenny Ray Stockstill; and her sister, Connie Davis.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted daughters, Sheri and Sheila Carbonette; her brothers, Bobbie (Thelma) Fleming and James “Sapo” Stockstill; her sisters, Nettie (Billy) Brunson, Arlene “Little Bit” (Bo) Stockstill, Darlene Necaise, and numerous nieces and nephews.

