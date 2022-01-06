Bernadette “Bernie” Dufrene Falcon, age 69, departed peacefully in her sleep on January 4, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. Bernadette, or “Nanny” as she was known to most everyone, was born November 3, 1952, in Algiers, grew up in Barataria, and was a resident of Marrero, Louisiana until 2017. Nanny lived the last four years of her life in Carriere, MS with her Godchild and caretakers, Andrea Carter Egan and Milton Egan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugenia Fabre Dufrene and Adam Felix Dufrene, Jr., her husband of 43 years, Charles Edward Falcon, her older sister, Sylvia Dufrene Carter (Butch), and her baby brother, Carl Joseph Dufrene, Sr. (Kim). She is survived by her son, Gregory Anthony Falcon (Jennifer), and her granddaughter, Alyssa Falcon, her older brother, Eric F. Dufrene, Sr. (Merita) and sister, Carmelita Dufrene Bourgeois (Kirk). She is also survived by her nephews Jeffery Carter, Andrew Carter (Trish), Eric Felix Dufrene, Jr. (Mel), Carl Joseph Dufrene, Jr. (Amanda), Justin Adam Dufrene (Shelbey), Kirk Bourgeois, Jr. and Christopher Bourgeois, nieces Andrea Egan (Milton), Erin Dufrene Bourgeois, Candace Darce Wright (Andrew), Krystal Darce Tammetta (Brian) and Christine Bourgeois, as well as her great nephews and nieces and numerous cousins.

Bernie worked as a Clerk for the Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court’s Office from 1970 until she retired in 2007. After retirement, she worked for 10 years at the Harvey Walmart. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and was loved dearly by everyone who knew her, including the host of new friends and family she accumulated while living in Mississippi. We would like to believe that Nanny lived her best life in Mississippi, camping, mud riding, swimming, going to the casino, attending parties and most importantly, eating. She had a love for food and frequented Sherral’s Diner nearly every Thursday.

Special thanks to her great nieces, Brittany Adam Guidry (Garrett) and Devan Adam (Jirus), for their help in caring for Nanny in the last years of her life, as well as her sitters, Alexis Cardona Sylve and Wendy Hogan. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank Encompass Home Health for their excellent care.

After cremation, a memorial will be held at Picayune Funeral Home, located at 815 S. Haugh Avenue, Picayune, Mississippi on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., after which a service will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.