Bearcats too much for the Lady Maroon Tide

In Friday night’s match up between the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide and the Long Beach Bearcats, the Lady Maroon Tide struggled to get things going and ultimately fell to the Bearcats 56-10.

In the first quarter, the Lady Maroon Tide team couldn’t get on the board, allowing the Bearcats to take a 19-0 lead. Junior Catera Green ended the scoring drought after hitting a three, making the score 29-3 with less than four minutes to play. The second quarter ended with the Bearcats in control 39-3.

In the third quarter, freshmen Raziyah Brown scored a layup, with the Bearcats up 42-5 with less than four minutes to play in the quarter. Senior Precious Ivy scored back-to-back layups and ended the quarter down 49-9.

In the final quarter, Ivy made it to the free throw line and hit 1-2 free throws making it 51-10. The Bearcats then continued to add to the team’s lead and went on to win 56-10.

Statistically, Ivy finished with five points, Green with three points and Brown with two.

Next, the Lady Maroon Tide (1-15) will host the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils (7-9) in a district rematch on Friday. Jan. 21.