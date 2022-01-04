Baton Rouge game canceled

Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

 

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Baton Rouge at the Weathers-Wentzell Center on the Perkinston Campus.

 

They will still be playing their game Thursday at Mississippi Delta. Tipoff at Moorhead is set for 6 p.m.

 

