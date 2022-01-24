Baseball America Ranks Dawgs No. 3 in Preseason Poll

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Baseball received yet another top five ranking on Monday (Jan. 24) after it was announced the Dawgs will open the 2022 season ranked No. 3 in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 poll.

The No. 3 ranking marks the fourth preseason top-10 ranking entering the 2022 campaign with the Diamond Dawgs also coming in at No. 4 by D1Baseball, No. 6 by Perfect Game and No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll, while the ACC ranks second with six teams featured in the preseason rankings.

Mississippi State is coming off a season that saw the Dawgs capture the program’s first national championship with a 50-18 overall record. The 2022 season gets underway on Feb. 18 when the Diamond Dawgs host Long Beach State in a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

Mississippi State’s 56-game schedule features 32 home games, 20 road contests and four neutral site matchups. The schedule features a pair of lengthy homestands, as Dudy Noble Field hosts an 8-game homestand to open the campaign (Feb. 18-March 1) followed by a nine straight home games from April 5-19.

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the baseball program. Fans can also follow the program on social media by searching 'HailStateBB' on Twitter, Facebook andInstagram.