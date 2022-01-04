Attorney General issues statement on officer involved shooting in Wilkinson County

Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Special to the Item

The Attorney General’s Office released the following statement with regard to an officer-involved shooting in Woodville in Wilkinson County, Mississippi:

 

“This morning, Thursday, December 30, 2021, a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer was involved in an incident involving weapons’ fire in Woodville, Mississippi in Wilkinson County. One individual was injured and is receiving medical care. Pursuant to HB 974, passed during the 2021 Legislative Session, regarding officer-involved shootings involving a State Trooper and resulting in injury, the Attorney General’s Office is now actively engaged in what remains an open investigation. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

More News

Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19

MHP releases New Year’s travel enforcement period summary

Governor Tate Reeves Appoints Jeffery Belk Chairman of the State Parole Board

Excitement Over Powerball Pushes Jackpot to $610 Million

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar