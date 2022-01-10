Arrests collected on Jan. 6, 2022

Francis M. Campbell, 44, 234 Second St., Pearl River, La.; arrested on Dec. 16, for commercial burglary and petit larceny.

Matthew Benjamin Duncan, 23, 25 Lewis Farm Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 16, for simple assault, disturbing the peace and commercial burglary.

Glenn Joseph Dysart, 66, 31 Metzler Rd., Nicholson; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 16, for driving while license suspended, possession of paraphernalia, two counts of contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

Whitney Amanda Glidewell, 39, 139 Cybur Hills Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 16, for possession of paraphernalia.

James Daniel Hargraves, 47, 89 Ginger St., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 16, for possession of paraphernalia.

Destine Marie Nores, 24, 27 Sunny Acres, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 16, for commercial burglary, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Ronald Batt, 56, 140 Browning Circle; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 17, for DUI.

Melvin Lavelle Bolton, 57, 502 Martin Luther King Dr., Poplarville ;arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 17, for fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

Jeremiah Anis Harper, 40, 52 Oak Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 17, for public drunk/profanity.

John Winston Rector, 24, 10 Bay Parkway, Bay St. Louis; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 17, for third degree arson and conspiracy.

Michelle Elizabeth Burks, 26, 23080 Road 262; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 18, for possession of paraphernalia.

Glen Michael Celino, 23, 2120 Millswood Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 18, for DUI.

Kerry Collins Fernandez, 33, 2412 St. Matthews, Violet, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 18, for simple assault, providing false identifying information to a law enforcement officer and foreign fugitive warrant.

Brandy Marie Heinrich, 44, 6 Justin Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 18, for DUI.

Cole Dwayne Spiers, 20, 1294 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested by MHP on Dec. 18, for DUI and speeding.

Richard Shane Tate, 39, 2380 Road 262, Apt. A; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 18, for driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and careless driving.

Ramona Michelle Wheat, 44, 14 Pecan Grove; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 18, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Julio Cesar Cortes, 36, 732 Telly Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 19, for DUI.

Keirsten Lee Havard, 44, 113 Telly Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 19, for fleeing or eluding law enforcement, contempt of court and petit larceny.

Justin David Kennedy, 32, 15 Craddock Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 19, for distribution or sale of obscene materials.

Daniel Wayne Tate, 39, 8231 Highway 11 N., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 19, for contempt of court.

Walter Enrique Aguilar-Cruz, 52, 104 Iris Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 20, for DUI.

Kyle Wayne Brady, 24, 57 Crazy Tree Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 20, for third degree arson, false pretense and conspiracy.

Nikki Ann Dennis, 29, 6068 East Jones, Bay St. Louis; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 20, for contempt of court.

Tommy Curtis High, 38, 301 Peters Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 20, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Brandon Travis Lee, 32, 10 Forever Love Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 20, for contempt of court.

Gary Wayne Lee, 34, 104 Jasmine Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 20, for two counts of contempt of court.

Rhonda Ann Schwartz, 53, 121 Woodland Rd., Carriere; arrested on Dec. 20, for simple assault.

Phillip Lee York, 55, 249 Lavell Odom Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 20, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Hersey Dwayne Craddock, 49, 54 Davis Dawson; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 21, for shoplifting.

Elizabeth Dale Cuevas, 53, 22101 Highway 43; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 21, for bad checks.

Blake Edward Scheel, 29, 9089 Dummy Line Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 21, for foreign fugitive warrant, aggravated assault and probation violation.

Adam Phillip Warren, 51, 11152 Preacher Powell Rd., Carriere; arrested on Dec. 21, for DUI, public drunk/profanity and obstructing a public street.

Adrian Tariq Smith, 23, 202 West Willie St., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 22, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Seth Sones, 30, 53 Houston Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 22, for three counts of contempt of court, resisting arrest by fleeing, malicious mischief, providing false identifying information to a law officer, driving while license suspended, no seatbelt, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and disorderly conduct.

Joseph Lee Stocktill, 37, 29162 Sheandoah Dr., Pass Christian; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 22, for foreign fugitive warrant and residential burglary.

Roosevelt Wilson, 59, 5259 Frey St.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 22, for DUI.

Thomas Dewhite Alsobrooks, 30, 149 Homestead Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 23, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Heidi Bryant, 28, 104 Jasmine Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 23, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Michael Wayne Patton, 56, 1509 E. Canal St.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 23, for DUI.

Ernest Leo Reed, 24, 22575 Highway 436, Varnado, La.; arrested by MHP on Dec. 23, for speeding and controlled substance violation.

Justin Demone Cany, 26, 722 Belleville St., New Orleans; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 24, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Lori Noelle Gowdy, 30, 303 Bruce St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 24, for trespassing.

Payton Eli Waddell, 18, 17 Brooks Lane, Carriere; arrested on Dec. 24, for rape.

Desmond Demaz Portie, 23, 2410 North Fifth Ave., Laurel; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 25, for resisting arrest by fleeing, careless driving, overtaking and passing vehicles on left side of roadway, and controlled substance violation.

Timothy Kyle Seaman, 29, 4414 Maket St., Pascagoula; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 25, for probation violation.

Cory L. Sparks, 51, 72 Maryland Dr., New Orleans; arrested on Dec. 25, for DUI.

Daniel Wayne Allgood, 25, 52 Scoggin Lane, Carriere; arrested on Dec. 26, for two counts of contempt of court.

Byron Renee Davis, 73, 1510 Gilcrease St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 26 for two counts of domestic violence.

Desmon Kourtez Adams, 22, 136 Greenview Dr.; arrested on Dec. 27, for contempt of court.

Christopher Keonte Gipson, 19, 66 A Lazy B Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 27, for simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, commercial burglary and no seatbelt.

Kamerian Jospeh Naquin, 18, 8518 Main St., Houma, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 27, for receiving stolen property.

Tyrene Lamar Rodgers, 18, 605 Dantin, Raceland, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 27, for receiving stolen property.

Nichole Simone Williams, 48, 24 B Burnt Oak Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 27, for disorderly conduct and public drunk/profanity.

Tony Antonel Bergeron, 35, 2104 Millswood Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 28, for controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.

Melvin Lavelle Bolton, 57, 502 Martin Luther King Dr., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 28, for careless driving.

Alvin Ray Dillard, 61, 115 Old Kiln Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 28, for DUI second, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and DUI third.

Christopher Dale Frierson, 42, 61 Parkside Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 28, for false pretense, identity theft or attempt to obtain identity through computer, and possession of paraphernalia.

Tasheena Wynn Marie Hayden, 36, 463 White Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Dec. 28, for probation violation.

Terry Lamar Jenkins, 56, 106 Oak Point; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 28, for contempt of court.

Dena Rhea Kohl, 46, 195 Joe Stockstill Rd., Carriere; arrested by MHP on Dec. 28, for speeding, no insurance, DUI and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Daniel Terrell Magee, 42, 1306 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 28, for contempt of court.

Pamela Denise Mitchell, 53, 838 Restertown Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 28, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Forrest Blake Spiers, 29, 76 Hidden Oaks Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 28, for disturbing the peace.

Whitney Reeann Spiers, 28, 168 Scott Farm Dr., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 28, for disturbing the peace.

Michael Daniel Youngblood, 41, 400 Highway 11, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 28, for controlled substance

violation.

Javaze Kashawn Bowden, 25, 10 Moore, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 29, for probation violation, possession of marijuana and petit larceny.

Katie Sue Canavan, 43, 193 Mitchell Chapel Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 29, for trespassing, malicious mischief and probation violation.

David Joseph Faust, 34, 181 Ceasar Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 29, for possession of paraphernalia.

Desmond L. Honeycutt, 56, 931 Central Ave.; arrested by MDOC on Dec. 29, for probation violation.

Jeremy Lee Smith, 32, 223 S. Jordan St., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Dec. 29, for possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Thomas Atkinson-Seal, 32, 533 Hilt Fornea Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 30, for possession of a controlled substance, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and contempt of court.

Tracy Lavan Barber II, 38, 143 Mitchell Chapel Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MHP on Dec. 30, for no insurance, driving while license suspended, no tag, no seatbelt, providing false information to a law officer, possession of paraphernalia and improper equipment.

Russell Edward Bennett, 41, 1325 Greenlawn Dr., Slidell, La.; arrested by MHP on Dec. 30, for foreign fugitive warrant and contempt of court.

Blake Joseph Certain, 29, 505 Fifth St.; arrested by MHP on Dec. 30, for DUI.

Carlos Edgardo Melgar, 49, 8936 Diamondhead Dr. E, Diamondhead; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 30, for no insurance, driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of an accident.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 30 for resisting arrest by fleeing, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

David Wayne Shell, 56, 1906 Adcox Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 30, for contempt of court.

Rodolfo Chavez, 21, 801 Highway 11 S. Lot 101; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 31, for DUI.

Jonathan Lain Denning, 22, 281 Redge Rd., Perkinston; arrested by MHP on Dec. 31, for no insurance, DUI and speeding.

Michael Bryan Fisher, 37, 1437 Bowie Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 31, for driving while license suspended and no insurance.

Cearrah Kyree Harris, 24, 612 East Second St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 31, for six counts of contempt of court.

Keith Cody Hill, 35, 201 S. Monroe Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 31, for DUI.

Chrishae Ceora Magee, 22, 618 Lewis Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 31, for contempt of court.

Eric Glen Brown, 33, 813 S. Beech St.; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 1, for DUI second.

Anthony Michael Capron, 30, 1311 Alpine Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Jan. 1, for possession of marijuana and improper equipment.

Alfred Dwayne Clark, 54, 64 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 1, for two counts of domestic violence.

Ian Cole Forbes, 28, 703 S. Haugh Ave. Apt. D; arrested on Jan. 1, for aggravated assault, controlled substance violation and foreign fugitive warrant.

Brandy Marie Heinrich, 44, 6 Justin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 1, for simple domestic violence.

Dougarius Juantrell Hutchins, 21, 255 O V Wilder Rd., Carthage, Miss.; arrested by MHP on Jan. 1, for speeding, DUI and reckless driving.

Jacob ONeal Johnson, 22, 256 Massey Circle, Carthage Miss.; arrested by MHP on Jan. 1, for controlled substance violation and littering.

Rahien Rakim Lyons, 30, 1024 Clover Circle; arrested on Jan. 1, for DUI, resisting arrest by fleeing, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

Tommy Lee Smith, 24, 10486 Highway 11, Poplarville; arrested by MHP on Jan. 1, for DUI not resulting in death of a child, speeding and no driver’s license.

Stanley Dwayne Spoo, 35, 85 Luke Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 1, for simple domestic violence.

Leonard Welch, 21, 3121 Kent Dr., New Orleans; arrested by MHP on Jan. 1, for controlled substance violation.

Ashley Michelle Westbrook, 37, 149 Lovell Johnson Rd.; arrested on Jan. 1 for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, public drunk/profanity, making terroristic threat and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

Gary Blanks Jones, 69, 11139 Highway 494, Meridian; arrested on Jan. 2, for DUI.

Sherry Blanchard, 45, 26 Ervin Lee Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 2, for possession of a controlled substance.

Hunter Frank Crain, 25, 635 Carroll Ave., Apt. 616, Bay St. Louis; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 2, for DUI, foreign fugitive warrant and two counts of domestic violence.

Joseph Isaac Jordan, 44, 61 Clint Mitchell Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 2, for DUI.

David Guy Seevers, 46, 201 Teague St., Apt. 4; arrested on Jan. 2, for contempt of court.

Beaux Shaun Wrenn, 21, 178 Maverick Run, Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 2, for DUI.

Chanse Michael Maher, 37, 3470 Highway 43 N.; arrested by Picayune PD on Jan. 3, for aggravated domestic violence.

Brandy Jones Colson, 37, 20 Desoto Rd., McHenry, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 4, for two counts of contempt of court.

Christian Rimiro Jimenez, 21, 9234 Knight Bridge Blvd., Indianapolis, Ind.; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 4, for disorderly conduct.

Shalease Ariana Kelly, 23, 1308 Sally Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Jan. 4, for malicious mischief.

Ashlee Nicole Slade, 30, 121 Lavell Odom Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Jan. 4, for careless driving, failure to stop when signaled, two counts of running a stop sign, no proof of insurance and possession of paraphernalia.

Caleb Paw Thomas, 40, 327 Westwood Dr., Mandeville, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Jan. 4, for foreign fugitive warrant, shoplifting and commercial burglary.

Earl Charles Cox, 41, 123 S. Cherrywood Lane, Pearl River, La.; arrested on Jan. 5, for possession of a controlled substance.

Kelly May Silva, 31, 217 S. Steele Ave.; arrested on Jan. 5, for possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Dioniesha K-Dionna Tyson, 24, 2213 Walker St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Jan. 5, for contempt of court.

Charles Elliott Washington, 42, 706 Jarrell St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Jan. 5, for simple assault.