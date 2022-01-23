Arkansas Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition

Victor Cody Rosillo, 26, was found guilty and convicted of the offense by U.S. District Court Judge Taylor B. McNeel. Rosillo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to court documents, on October 6, 2020, Rosillo, who had been traveling in Mississippi, committed a drive-by shooting from a nearby street onto Keesler Air Force Base near the Military Hospital Emergency Room. While no firearm was recovered, two shell casings and a fired bullet were recovered from the scene by Biloxi Police and Keesler Security Forces. The recovered projectile was analyzed by a forensic examiner and was determined to be a 9mm bullet consistent with the 9mm shell casings recovered. The forensic examiner also noted that the 9mm projectile would have been fired from a 9mm HiPoint firearm, which investigators learned was the same type of firearm possessed by Rosillo during the Keesler shooting incident.

Rosillo was serving a term of state felony probation in Arkansas at the time of the shooting in Mississippi.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the FBI in Mississippi, and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the ATF in New Orleans, made the announcement. U.S. Attorney LaMarca praised the investigation and coordination of the FBI, the ATF, Keesler Security Forces and the Biloxi Police Department.

