Annual Women’s Health Symposium returns to PRCC January 29

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College will be hosting the 15th annual Women’s Health Symposium on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Crosby Hall on the Poplarville campus.

The Symposium is meant to educate attendees in the areas of personal health and fitness and draws women from all over the region. Since the Women’s Health Symposium began in 2007, the Grand Sponsor for the Symposium has been the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation.

Attendees of the sold-out event registered for either a brunch (7 – 10:15 a.m.) or lunch (10:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.) session.

Dr. Bev Smallwood, psychologist and founder of The Hope Center in Hattiesburg, will be speaking. Then, attendees will have the opportunity to access health screenings and visit the art walk prior to their meal. Ms. Janie Walters will provide entertainment during the meal.

The health screenings include blood cholesterol, blood pressure, bone density, dental, glucose screening, posture analysis, skin screening, stress management, vision, nail care, and more.

A limited number of art vendor spots are still available. Anyone who is interested in participating in the event can contact Jaime Missimer at jmissimer@prcc.edu.