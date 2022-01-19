Angela Smith, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Angela Smith, a second grade teacher at Poplarville Lower Elementary, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Smith teaches reading, phonics and language and has been teaching for the past 27 years. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1993 and holds a masters of education degree. This is the second time she has taught at Poplarville Lower Elementary. Her first time teaching there was back in the late 1990s, but she recently returned to the school in the fall of 2019. While she was away from the Poplarville School District, she taught in Columbia.

Her favorite aspect of teaching is that it allows her to see the students grow and reach their goals. She also loves the fact that every day in the classroom is unique.

“Teaching can be challenging, but the rewards outweigh the challenges!” Smith said.

She also likes the fact that she gets to learn from her fellow educators.

“We have an awesome group of administrators and teachers at PLE. I also enjoy serving as a mentor for university students to gain practical experience and complete student teaching,” Smith said.

During their time in her classroom, she wants her students to feel valued and important.

“Academics will easily follow when students feel safe and are connected in the classroom. I want them to leave my classroom knowing that they are loved and that I will follow them for years to come,” Smith said.

Smith also enjoys cooking, thrift shopping, attending sporting events and spending time with her family. She is married to Darren and the couple has three adult children, Jenna (Caleb), Jace (Taylor) and Lane. She is also a member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia.