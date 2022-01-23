Amtrack announces changes to service due to COVID

Attention Amtrak Passengers:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the highly active Omicron variant, Amtrak is temporarily reducing some train frequencies on select routes due to staffing challenges.

Despite Amtrak’s rigorous vaccination and testing program, several hundred of our on-board service personnel, conductors, engineers, and mechanical crews continue to be impacted by Covid infections or exposures, particularly given the highly infectious nature of the new variant and the prevalence of breakthrough cases.

To ensure safe, reliable service and minimize unplanned service interruptions, Amtrak is suspending 8% of train departures over the next ten weeks, as outlined below.

Temporary Service Adjustments Include:

Suspension of 8% of Northeast Regional weekly departures between January 24 and March 27;

Suspension of 6% of state-supported weekly departure between January 18 and March 27;

Suspension of two weekly departures on nine long distance routes between January 24 and March 27, reducing weekly service from daily to five days per week; routes include:

o Southwest Chief, California Zephyr, Empire Builder, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Texas Eagle, Capitol Limited, Lake Shore Limited and City of New Orleans

Suspension of Silver Meteor daily service between January 17 and March 27 to be offset by a corresponding increase in capacity, as dictated by demand, on the Silver Star and Palmetto routes serving nearly all the destinations served by the Silver

Five of Amtrak’s long-distance routes will have no service reductions, including Silver Star, Palmetto, Auto Train, Cardinal and Sunset Limited.

Impacted customers with existing reservations are being reaccommodated. For more information visit Amtrak.com and click on ‘Schedules’. We are continuing to monitor changing conditions and will make further adjustments as required.

We appreciate your patronage and apologize for any inconvenience. For schedules and information, visit Amtrak.com, use our free mobile apps, speak with station personnel or call/text 800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245). Thank you for traveling with Amtrak.