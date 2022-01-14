AG Lynn Fitch Statement on Supreme Court Win for American Workers

Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled Thursday to uphold a nationwide stay on President Biden’s OSHA mandate, requiring about 84 million American workers to vaccinate, submit to weekly tests, or lose their job:

“The Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates reach far beyond any common understanding of the limits of federal agencies. We are pleased that the Supreme Court has agreed that the Administration’s emergency mandate on American businesses is beyond its statutory authority. About 84 million American workers can tonight breathe a sigh of relief that their liberties will not be supplanted by the President’s desire to check the box on 100% vaccination.

“While we are disappointed that the Supreme Court did not reach the same conclusion on the Administration’s mandate on our healthcare heroes, we will continue to fight to protect the millions impacted by the other outstanding mandates issued on federal contractors and subcontractors and on Head Start teachers, volunteers, and pre-schoolers.”

Attorney General Fitch, working with fellow Republican Attorneys General has brought suit against all four of President Biden’s vaccine mandates:

The OSHA mandate on businesses with 100 or more employees, representing approximately 84 million American workers, is now stayed nationally. The Gulf Coast Restaurant Group, represented by the Mississippi Justice Institute, joined Attorney General Fitch in bringing this lawsuit.

The federal contractor mandate, impacting about one-fifth of the American workforce, is currently stayed nationwide.

The Head Start mandate, impacting an estimated 273,000 staff, 1 million volunteers, and 865,000 pre-schoolers, is currently enjoined for Mississippi and the other parties to our case.

The CMS mandate on about 17 million workers at healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding had its stay lifted by the Supreme Court today.