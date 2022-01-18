Adams looking for win No. 51

PERKINSTON — Fresh off a thrilling rivalry comeback that earned Hope Adams her 50th career victory, Mississippi Gulf Coast looks to extend its women’s basketball win streak to five games Monday night.

The Bulldogs entertain Coahoma at the Weathers-Wentzell Center, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10085524.

Records

MGCCC: 11-2/3-1 MACCC, T-4 th place in conference

place in conference Coahoma: 9-3/3-1 MACCC, T-4th place in conference

Last Time Out

Gulf Coast erased a double-digit lead in the final three minutes of regulation to beat Pearl River 80-74 at Poplarville on Thursday. That victory got Adams to the 50-win mark. Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) had 24 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Coahoma beat Meridian 49-42 in Clarksdale on Thursday.

Notes

Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) is 5 th in the MACCC in field-goal percentage (52.3) and 8 th in steals (2.2 spg).

in the MACCC in field-goal percentage (52.3) and 8 in steals (2.2 spg). Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) is 7 th in the MACCC in assists (3.6 apg) and 9 th in 3-point percentage (33.8).

in the MACCC in assists (3.6 apg) and 9 in 3-point percentage (33.8). Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) is 5 th in the MACCC in rebounding (8.8 rpg).

in the MACCC in rebounding (8.8 rpg). TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) is 5 th in the MACCC in offensive rebounding (3.8 rpg).

in the MACCC in offensive rebounding (3.8 rpg). Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in scoring (75.9 ppg) and steals (12.4 spg) and is 3rd in rebounding (46.2 rpg)

Three Ahead

Thursday, Jan 20: at East Central, Decatur, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 5:30 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.