Adams looking for win No. 51
Published 11:47 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022
PERKINSTON — Fresh off a thrilling rivalry comeback that earned Hope Adams her 50th career victory, Mississippi Gulf Coast looks to extend its women’s basketball win streak to five games Monday night.
The Bulldogs entertain Coahoma at the Weathers-Wentzell Center, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10085524.
Records
- MGCCC: 11-2/3-1 MACCC, T-4th place in conference
- Coahoma: 9-3/3-1 MACCC, T-4th place in conference
Last Time Out
- Gulf Coast erased a double-digit lead in the final three minutes of regulation to beat Pearl River 80-74 at Poplarville on Thursday. That victory got Adams to the 50-win mark. Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) had 24 points to lead the Bulldogs.
- Coahoma beat Meridian 49-42 in Clarksdale on Thursday.
Notes
- Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) is 5th in the MACCC in field-goal percentage (52.3) and 8th in steals (2.2 spg).
- Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) is 7th in the MACCC in assists (3.6 apg) and 9th in 3-point percentage (33.8).
- Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) is 5th in the MACCC in rebounding (8.8 rpg).
- TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) is 5th in the MACCC in offensive rebounding (3.8 rpg).
- Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in scoring (75.9 ppg) and steals (12.4 spg) and is 3rd in rebounding (46.2 rpg)
Three Ahead
- Thursday, Jan 20: at East Central, Decatur, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 24: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 5:30 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.