3 Bulldogs earn ITA rankings

Published 4:28 pm Friday, January 7, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Three Mississippi Gulf Coast tennis players are regionally and/or nationally ranked in the ITA preseason lists.

 

Tanyaradzwa Kaome (Fr., Harare Zimbabwe/The Heritage School) is ranked 22nd in the ITA Junior College national singles rankings and 11th in Region III.

 

Kaome and teammate Hayden Hensarling (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) are ranked 10th in Region III doubles.

 

Paul Gayk (Fr., Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany/Berufskolleg Lehnerstrasse) ranks 50th in the national singles list and 20th in Region III.

 

