145 make MGCCC President’s and Vice President’s lists

PERKINSTON — More than 140 Mississippi Gulf Coast student-athletes earned places on the Fall 2021 President’s List and Vice President’s List for their outstanding accomplishments in the classroom.

There were 21 who earned perfect 4.0 grade-point averages while taking 12 or more semester hours to make the President’s List. An additional 124 had GPAs between 3.30 and 3.99 to earn spots on the Vice President’s List.

President’s List

Name Sport Hometown

Jonathan Burn Baseball Wiggins

Dylan Fontan Baseball Biloxi

Chance Nabong Baseball Gulfport

Preston Ratliff Baseball Slidell

Andrew Butler Football Wayne

Chase Kaiser Golf Natchez

Declan Dillistone Men’s Soccer Laurel

Ivan Gonzalez Men’s Soccer Olive Branch

Hyungjoon Lee Men’s Soccer Suwon, South Korea

Seongbin Son Men’s Soccer Seoul, South Korea

Akira Causey Softball Meridian

Jovi Jones Softball Batesville

Kristian Jones Softball Southaven

Kat Knight Softball Saltillo

Laurel Ladner Softball Long Beach

Lizzie Weems Softball Bay St. Louis

Alisha Tucker Women’s Basketball McComb

Leah Bennett Women’s Soccer Cape Town, South Africa

Evelyn Kimball Women’s Soccer Poplarville

Olivia Palisi Women’s Soccer Diamondhead

Bayley Askin Women’s Tennis Ocean Springs

Vice President’s List

Name Sport Hometown

Colby Carlisle Baseball Petal

Kade Carpenter Baseball Vancleave

Matthew Delano Baseball Biloxi

Warren Garry Baseball Pascagoula

Alec Hardy Baseball Wiggins

Porter Harrison Baseball Gulfport

Jesse Johnson Baseball Purvis

Breck Jones Baseball Gulfport

Adam May Baseball Magee

Brendan McCauley Baseball Saucier

Alex McWhorter Baseball Semmes, Ala.

Noah Nicholson Baseball Vancleave

Konner Reed Baseball Louisville

Steven Sanderson Baseball Chicago, Ill.

Birgilito Santana Baseball Gulfport

John Stogner Baseball Sumrall

Elijah Watts Baseball Pascagoula

Carlton White Baseball Gulfport

Kylen Armstead Football Starkville

Jashon Baker Football Tylertown

Hydee Barlow Football Forest

Jimmy Bennett Football Clinton

Jalen Bracey Football Jackson

Kyle Bruce Football Florence

Scott Burton Football Bogue Chitto

George Caratan Football Pacific Palisades, Calif.

JaQuan Copeland Football Hazlehurst

Jacob Cox Football Amory

Zy Crisler Football Crystal Springs

Austin Davidson Football Meridian

Rico Dorsey Football Hattiesburg

George Drake Football Ridgeland

A.J. Edwards Football Madison

Greg Fortenberry Football Columbia

Jae’Vien Gill Football Philadelphia

Jonathan Harris Football Petal

Jordan Harvey Football Canton

Kunta Hester Football Harvey, La.

K.T. Hicks Football Hattiesburg

Keenan Landry Football Jennings, La.

Percy Lewis Football Sallis

Robert McDaniel Football Jackson

Zion Nason Football Ridgeland

IshmaeI Naylor Football DeKalb

DeCarlos Nicholson Football Petal

Josiah Perryman Football Madison

Joseph Perryman Football Madison

Josh Phillips Football Grenada

Philip Short Football Brandon

Antrelle Sims Football Wesson

Mike Smith Football Canton

Cam Thomas Football Picayune

Cam Threatt Football Hernando

Dylan Wasson Football Madison

Ricardo Williams Football Terry

Chandler Williams Football Ridgeland

Deven Wright Football Southaven

Levi Wyatt Football Byram

David Beard Golf Madison

Alessio Graziani Golf Johannesburg, South Africa

Gabe Hudson Golf Diamondhead

Reeves Johnson Golf Canton

Hayden Russell Golf Gautier

Ethan Trouth Golf Sutton Coldfield, England

Matt Wilkinson Golf Ridgeland

Dillon Farmer Men’s Basketball Conehatta

Kevin Grimes Men’s Basketball Bay Springs

Anthony Ratliff Men’s Basketball Jackson

Donovan Sanders Men’s Basketball Walls

Carr Thiam Men’s Basketball Tampa

Witwise Akyeano Men’s Soccer Milton Keynes, England

Fabien Barker Men’s Soccer Madison

Trevor Bordelon Men’s Soccer Bay St Louis

Adam Holland Men’s Soccer Moss Point

Chad Hudson Men’s Soccer Gulfport

Nathaniel Mink Men’s Soccer Long Beach

Abdul Omar Men’s Soccer Canton

Klaidas Pudlauskas Men’s Soccer London, England

Parker Stephens Men’s Soccer Hattiesburg

Ashton Taylor Men’s Soccer Olive Branch

Kevin Treminio Men’s Soccer Long Beach

Alwayne Whittaker Men’s Soccer Biloxi

Kyle Bond Men’s Tennis Wiggins

Anderson Dulaney Men’s Tennis Long Beach

Clay Fudge Men’s Tennis Madison

Paul Gayk Men’s Tennis Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany

Alex King Men’s Tennis Ocean Springs

K.K. Agner Softball Horn Lake

Grace Allgood Softball Lucedale

Aislynn Andrews Softball Poplarville

Kate Brannan Softball Stonewall

Kennedy Brown Softball Southaven

Emaleigh Coates Softball Lucedale

Madisyn Cobbs Softball Oxford

Chloe Litchfield Softball Meridian

Alyssia Little Softball Brandon

Darcy Novak Softball Moss Point

Haylee Sidaway Softball Ocean Springs

Kaydee Smith Softball D’Iberville

Whitley Tanner Softball Pascagoula

Layne Turan Softball Gulfport

Abby Vance Softball Eupora

Da’Vashia Epps Women’s Basketball Hermanville

Elsie Harris Women’s Basketball Mobile, Ala.

Ayanna McNairy Women’s Basketball Brookhaven

Morgyn Payne Women’s Basketball Coushatta, La.

Aniya Saddler Women’s Basketball Columbus

Sadie Williams Women’s Basketball West Monroe

Kate Bertolino Women’s Soccer Ocean Springs

Katie Brown Women’s Soccer Picayune

Katherine Dubon Women’s Soccer Richmond, Virginia

Cheyenne Hendrix Women’s Soccer Corinth

Anna Hoben Women’s Soccer Vicksburg

Hannah Holliman Women’s Soccer Kiln

Bayleigh Jones Women’s Soccer Moss Point

Landu Mprioteli Women’s Soccer Stuttgart, Germany

Alyssa Palisi Women’s Soccer Diamondhead

Ashley Preston Women’s Soccer Lumberton

Skyler Steede Women’s Soccer McLain

Brookelynn Willis Women’s Soccer Ocean Springs

Journee Wilson Women’s Soccer Jackson

Ashleigh Chelette Women’s Tennis Biloxi

Hayden Hensarling Women’s Tennis Ocean Springs

Ashlegh Wine Women’s Tennis Ocean Springs

