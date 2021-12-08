Women travel to Baton Rouge for 2021 finale

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast plays its last women’s basketball game of the calendar year Thursday when it travels to Baton Rouge.

 

Tipoff at the Bonne Sante Wellness Center is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will be streamed athttps://portal.stretchinternet.com/brcc/.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 7-2
  • Baton Rouge: 6-3

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC had the lead in the last minute Monday of a 74-70 loss to No. 3 Jones at Perk. Beverly Tillman (So., Laurel/Laurel) had 22 points for the Bulldogs.
  • Baton Rouge beat Coastal Alabama-South 60-39 on Tuesday in Bay Minette. Angel Bradford had 13 points for the Bears.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Baton Rouge 64-55 on Nov. 1, 2019. Daphane White had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Three Ahead

  • Thursday, Jan. 6: at Mississippi Delta, Moorhead, 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 8: vs. Baton Rouge, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 10: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston 6 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

