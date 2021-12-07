William Henry Martin Jr.

Entered this life on August 10, 1942 in Tylertown, Mississippi

Entered eternal life on December 4, 2021 in Carriere, Mississippi

Butch lived in New Orleans for almost 70 years where he worked as a self-employed do-it-all handyman for over 40 of those years. He married his sweetheart, Frances Vinet Martin on December 29, 1962 and loved her with his whole heart until the day he went to his eternal home. Together with his wife Frances they had 7 beautiful children, 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. What a legacy to be loved by so many wonderful people! He passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home in Carriere, MS after an extended battle with dementia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Martin Sr. and Irene Boyd Prestenbach; daughter, Christine M. Lavignette; son, Jason Shane Martin; sisters, Martha Ann Martin, Charlotte Martin, and Joan Prestenbach Lovecchio.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of almost 59 devoted years, Frances C. Vinet Martin; children, Fay M. (Jack) Rivers, William Henry (Sharon) Martin Jr., David Wayne Martin, Adam Shane Martin, and Stephanie Richelle (Steve Miller) Martin; 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Beverly (Watson) Cottingham; numerous nieces and nephews.

John 11:25-26 states, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:

And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die, Believest thou this?

