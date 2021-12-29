By Shannon Marshall

So, Christmas is over. You may or may not have been able to go to a church service the day after Christmas because the church only had an online service. Now what do you do the “WAC”, the week after Christmas? The shepherds give the example of what to do after Christmas. Luke 2: 20 reads, “Then the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they heard and seen, as it was told them. (Luke 2: 20). Let us look at somethings we can do now

First relax. Christmas prep and activities can be very tiresome and stressful. Christmas is over so all the busyness should be finished, so take a breather. Enjoy your time off if you have time off. Even the shepherds took time off from their busy schedules of watching sheep to go see Jesus.

Second, reset. Christmas may have not gone as it was supposed to. You might have hoped Christmas would be different. Did Christmas live up to the expectations you had going into the Christmas celebrations? Christmas can be a letdown. Reboot and get your second wind.

Third, return. The shepherds returned. They went back to work. They had responsibilities. Sheep can’t take care of themselves. Now that Christmas is over, it is time to get back to your homes, families, jobs, and plans.

Fourth, regret. We sometimes have regret as we look back at the Christmas we just had. It could have been a letdown. A letdown because we didn’t get the gift we hoped for, or we wish we would have gotten a particular person a different gift. Christmas usually flies by, so we regret that Christmas time wasn’t long enough. Months of planning and buying is over in about thirty minutes. We also regret that we ate to much.

Fifth, rejoice. The shepherds rejoiced “for all the things they had heard and seen.” Rejoice that Jesus is the greatest gift ever given and the greatest one you have or will ever receive. Also, rejoice in the gifts you did get. Some people got no gifts this year.

Sixth, realize. The angel knew where to find the shepherds. No matter what you are going through realize God knows where you are mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Turn your eyes upon Jesus.