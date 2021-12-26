What happens when a gift goes viral

By Shannon Marhall

Rick Warren said, “God’s Christmas gift to you has three qualities that make it unique. First, it is the most expensive gift you’ll ever receive. It’s priceless. Jesus paid for it with his life. Second, it’s the only gift you’ll ever receive that will last forever. Finally, it is an extremely practical gift – one you’ll use every day for the rest of your life. Interested?”

I don’t know what the go to gift this Christmas is , but some gifts we want, some gifts we need. Some gifts we return, some we exchange. Some gifts we love, some we act like we like them. But when a gift goes viral it touches the world. Christmas gave a gift that touched the world.

“For God so loved the world, He gave His only begotten Son…”

Who would give us such a gift? God gave us the gift of His Son. In a world full of death, disappointment, destruction, and other darkness, God sent His Son. The Who is Christmas from? God. Many after the tornadoes destroyed Kentucky wondered has God forsaken us? No, God never leaves us.

Why would such a gift be given? Look at the purpose of Christmas. Go back to the Christmas story and read the reason why. “ for He shall save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21). Why did Christmas happen? Because we were lost and needed saved. Sin is not seen as bad as it used to be seen, even though the consequences of sin don’t change with the times.

What would be in such a gift? God’s truth, love, and hope. John Bisagno said when his daughter was five she asked him to build her a playhouse. He said okay, he would. His daughter immediately went in her bedroom and started taking her toys outside to where the tree house would be built. He asked his wife, “what is she doing?” “Oh you promised to build her a playhouse and she believes you.”

John went immediately and built her that playhouse. Why? Because of his daughter’s faith in him keeping his word.

“Whosoever believes in Him would not perish but have everlasting life.”