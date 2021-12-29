Welcoming The New Year

By Erlene Smith

…..this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Philippians 3:13b-14 (KJV)

January is the first month of the year according to the Gregorian calendar which is used in almost all the world today. The month is named for Janus, a Roman god. In Roman mythology, Janus, the god of all gates and doorways, had two faces. He was also the god of departure and return.

As the god of beginnings, he gave his name to January, the month that begins the New Year and looks back to the old.

After looking at the old year and evaluating where the new year can be improved, we realize that January offers a brand new slate of opportunities. Let us enter the New Year optimistically believing that the new year will be better than the last year.

Let us live each day to the fullest enjoying even the most simple blessings of life. Let us look for beauty all around us and see the splendor in everyday life.

Let us enjoy and appreciate friends and family members. Let us ask God to bless America and the leaders of our country. Let us pray for peace.

We can start the New Year by letting peace and contentment rule in our own hearts. Let us use this scripture as a benediction for the old year and as an invocation to this New Year: “The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee:

The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.” Numbers 6:24-26.

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, for a New Year. Let us live the New Year as You would have us live. Help us to desire a closer walk with You.