Weight restriction modified on State Route 13 bridge in Rankin County

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has modified the weight restriction on a State Route 13 bridge in Rankin County.

The SR 13 bridge was recently inspected, and the inspection documented further deterioration of the structure, which necessitated a load rating analysis. The results of the analysis show there has been a reduction in load capacity.

Therefore, the load restriction on Bridge No. 110.4 located 0.2 miles from State Route 18 in Rankin County has been modified to the following:

26 Tons H Truck

35 Tons HS Short Truck

40 Tons HS Long Truck

Signs are in place to alert motorists of the load restriction. View a detailed map of all bridge postings HERE.