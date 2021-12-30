Weight restriction modified on State Route 13 bridge in Rankin County

Published 10:15 am Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has modified the weight restriction on a State Route 13 bridge in Rankin County.

 

The SR 13 bridge was recently inspected, and the inspection documented further deterioration of the structure, which necessitated a load rating analysis. The results of the analysis show there has been a reduction in load capacity.

 

Therefore, the load restriction on Bridge No. 110.4 located 0.2 miles from State Route 18 in Rankin County has been modified to the following: 

  • 26 Tons H Truck
  • 35 Tons HS Short Truck
  • 40 Tons HS Long Truck

 

Signs are in place to alert motorists of the load restriction. View a detailed map of all bridge postings HERE.

