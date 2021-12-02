Wallace Davis

Funeral Services for Wallace D. Davis, age 89, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Brian Tatum will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com