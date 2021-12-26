Waiving Attorney-Client Privilege After Death, David Cox Provides Alleged Location of Felecia Cox’s Body

Published 5:29 pm Sunday, December 26, 2021

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. – Shortly before his November 17 execution by the State of Mississippi, David Neal Cox agreed in writing to waive his attorney-client privilege after his death. This allowed his attorneys with the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel (CPCC) to disclose the alleged location of the body of his sister-in-law, Felecia Cox, who has been missing since 2007. Mr. Cox felt deep remorse and wanted to bring closure to her family.

After Mr. Cox’s death, the CPCC began working with the proper authorities and providing information about the disappearance of Felecia Cox and the alleged location of her body.

The CPCC expresses its sympathy for the family of Felecia Cox and appreciates the hard work, respect, and professionalism provided by the District Attorney’s Office for the First Circuit Court District and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.

More News

Pike County Man Sentenced to 39 Months in Prison for Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Physician Agrees to Pay $375,000 to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations of P-Stim Device Fraud

Union Women Indicted in Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft

Hattiesburg woman sentenced to 72 months for wire fraud related to employee theft

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar