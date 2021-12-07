Virginia Dare Kirkland Lumpkin

Funeral Services for Virginia Dare Kirkland Lumpkin, age 82, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Serenity Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Sones Chapel Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. Billy Reyer and Bro. Darren Uzel will officiate the service.
