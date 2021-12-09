Veronica Leah Vaughn McNew, 47, of McNeil, MS, returned her precious gift of life to her Creator on December 3, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center North Shore in Slidell, LA. She received her precious gift on December 21, 1973, at King’s Daughters Hospital in Brookhaven, MS. She was the daughter of Thomas I. Vaughn (deceased) and Vicki A. Vaughn.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Picayune, MS.

She was a 1991 graduate of Pearl River Central High School in Carriere, MS, where she was honored in the PRC Hall of Fame.

She was a 1996 graduate of Texas A&M Galveston Campus where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Biology.

Following her graduation from Texas A&M, she was employed by Environmental Enterprises USA, Inc. in Slidell, LA. She served as Effluents Testing Supervisor, Marketing Manager, and was currently serving as Vice President of EEIC. During her college and professional career, she was affiliated with the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, Water Environment Federation, Society of Petroleum Engineers, Produced Water Society, Environmental Compliance and Enforcement, and Aquatic Toxicology and Pollution. She was also a presenter for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and for SETAC.

She was an avid reader and collector of books. She loved to travel, and her travels took her to Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand and other countries. She loved camping and spending time on the water. The Gulf of Mexico had a special meaning to her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas I. Vaughn, of Carriere, MS; paternal grandparents, Ingram and Pauline Vaughn, of Brookhaven, MS; and maternal grandmother, Louise Lynn, of Brookhaven, MS.

Left to cherish her memory is her stalwart, devoted, loving husband of 27 years, Trigg C. McNew III, of McNeil, MS; mother, Vicki A. Vaughn, of Carriere, MS; brother, Jason T. (Karla) Vaughn, of The Woodlands, TX; nieces, Taylor McNew and Bailey McNew of Knoxville, TN; niece, Morgan O’Brien; great niece, Luxyn O’Brien; nephew, Lane O’Brien, all of The Woodlands, TX. Also left to cherish her memory are many other family members, including her Uncle Johnny and Aunt Vicki, and friends, including her best friend, Kim Norton.

A Celebration of Life for Veronica V. McNew will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home in Picayune, MS.

The family asks those who want to make donations to consider sending them to Cancer Research Institute and/or Gulf of Mexico Alliance in memory of Veronica V. McNew.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.